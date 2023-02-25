Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed by Americans ahead of King Charles coronation

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry and his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle are upset over losing their support in the US even after all their stunts.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to be in trouble after new backlash from Americans who have totally rejected the couple's narrative and their repeated stunts against their own family members.

The people of the US seem to be fully fed up with the Harry and Meghan as they have shown no interest in the couple and their attention-seeking strategy.

The former Suits actress and her hubby, according to an insider, are upset and considering to change their policy to win Americans after receiving fresh backlash from them.



Meghan and Harry's popularity has slumped even further in the United States, according to new poll.

King Charles III's younger son's approval rating has dropped by three points in a month to -10 while his wife Meghan hit -17 in new poll after the couple were brutally mocked in South Park episode.

The California-based couple's popularity has slumped to an all-time low in the US, where they are now less popular than the disgraced Prince Andrew, a shock poll has found.

Since December last year, Harry has sunk 48 points and Meghan 40, giving them net approval ratings of -10 and -17 respectively, according to a survey by Redfield & Wilton for Newsweek, conducted on February 19.

The couple's nosediving popularity across the pond comes just days after they were royally mocked by South Park - a satirical cartoon famed for having its finger on the pulse of American culture.