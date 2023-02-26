 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber weighs in on love for ‘best friend’ Justin Bieber

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Hailey Bieber weighs in on love for ‘best friend’ Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber weighs in on love for ‘best friend’ Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber finally decides to wear her heart on her sleeve and get candid about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

Hailey’s admissions were made during the course of her most recent interview with Vogue Australia, where she wore her heart on her sleeve.

There, she broke down what she loves most about her marriage to Grammy award-winner Justin Bieber.

Per Hailey, “My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have.”

“Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with.”

For those unversed, the duo recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, after having initially tied the knot, in NYC, in secret.

While the wedding venue and time were not disclosed at the time, a source close to the couple did admit, “they went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” after the actual event.

They later had a larger event in South Carolina which was attended by close friends and family. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana's brother won't attend King Charles coronation?

Princess Diana's brother won't attend King Charles coronation?
Prince Harry and Meghan may host a party in UK

Prince Harry and Meghan may host a party in UK
Queen Consort Camilla to get new title after King Charles coronation

Queen Consort Camilla to get new title after King Charles coronation

King Charles decides to break longstanding royal tradition at his coronation

King Charles decides to break longstanding royal tradition at his coronation

New book on King Charles to release before his coronation

New book on King Charles to release before his coronation

Prince Harry asked to heal himself before advising people

Prince Harry asked to heal himself before advising people

Hong Kong model Abby Choi butchered over money dispute, 3 arrested

Hong Kong model Abby Choi butchered over money dispute, 3 arrested
Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize

Paris mental illness documentary wins top Berlin film prize
Prince Harry advised to forget where he comes from to save marriage with Meghan

Prince Harry advised to forget where he comes from to save marriage with Meghan
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear real competitors during latest public engagement

Prince William, Kate Middleton appear real competitors during latest public engagement
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed by Americans ahead of King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed by Americans ahead of King Charles coronation
'White Lotus' actress Haley Lu Richardson features in Jonas Brothers' 'Wings' Music Video

'White Lotus' actress Haley Lu Richardson features in Jonas Brothers' 'Wings' Music Video