Hailey Bieber weighs in on love for ‘best friend’ Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber finally decides to wear her heart on her sleeve and get candid about her marriage to Justin Bieber.

Hailey’s admissions were made during the course of her most recent interview with Vogue Australia, where she wore her heart on her sleeve.

There, she broke down what she loves most about her marriage to Grammy award-winner Justin Bieber.

Per Hailey, “My favorite thing about being married is honestly the companionship I feel we have.”

“Genuinely, you are my best friend in the entire world. There's nobody I would rather spend more time with or do anything with.”

For those unversed, the duo recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary, after having initially tied the knot, in NYC, in secret.

While the wedding venue and time were not disclosed at the time, a source close to the couple did admit, “they went ahead and did it without listening to anyone,” after the actual event.

They later had a larger event in South Carolina which was attended by close friends and family.