Sunday Feb 26 2023
Kate Middleton was once called Prince William’s ‘assistant’ in Cardiff

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Prince William and Kate Middleton are one of the photographed and recognised couple across the world especially in the United Kingdom.

However, the Princess of Wales was once mistaken for an aide for her husband, who is next in line for the throne, per Express.co.uk.

The mix-up came several years ago when the couple were visiting the Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff August 2021.

During their visit, when they were introduced to resident Joan Drew-Smith, 87, she pointed at Kate and asked William, “Is that your assistant?”

Upon hearing this, Kate burst into laughter and responded by turning to her husband, saying, “Well, I am your assistant.”

She added, “I have been for a long time!”

During their visit to the care home, the couple had been entertaining the home’s residents with a bingo game during the lockdown via video conference. They read out the numbers via video link and returned to the care home to ask if the residents had enjoyed the game.

The couple returned to Cardiff again on Saturday, February 25th, 2023 as they attended the rugby Six Nations clash between Wales and England at the Principality Stadium. They also brought along their oldest son Prince George for the occasion, per Mirror.

They showed their support for their opposing teams by donning England and Wales scarves for the clash. However, at the end of the match, Kate’s team ended up losing.

