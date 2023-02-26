 
Sunday Feb 26 2023
Paul Mescal complains everybody pronounces his name wrong

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Paul Mescal pronounces his name out loud to make some people realize their mistake.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 27-year-old explained that it isn't the "Paul" part that, but instead his last name, "Mescal," which he said is pronounced with a softer "s" and "a."

"People get confused with how to pronounce my name because of the drink Mezcal," he continued. "Everybody does it. I pronounce it 'Mescal,' and I wonder if I launched a tequila line, I would have to I would call it 'Mescal's Mezcal.' I'm on the fence."

The 27-year-old is also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor for his phenomenal work in Aftersun.

In other news, Mescal says he is not interested in the body transformation discussion of the upcoming Gladiator sequel.

The Oscar nominee said, "With films like this and superhero films, there is sometimes a focus on that, which I don't find that interesting.

Of course, there's a physical robustness required for the character, but past that, I'm not interested. This guy's got to fight and got to be a beast. And whatever that looks and feels like is right for me is what it's going to be."

"Sometimes I see films, and I'm like, 'That person doesn't look real," the actor added.

