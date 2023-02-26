 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta gets posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta gets posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star
'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta gets posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta has won a prestigious tribute as he has been awarded a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late actor's daughter Karsen and his fiancée Jacy Nittolo were guests at the Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, as per The Digital Spy.

Karsen delivered an emotional speech while accepting the star on her father's behalf.

"I'm so touched to be accepting this honour on behalf of my dad," Karsen added.

"I couldn't be more proud of him. He was a one-of-a-kind actor and the best friend, brother, and father anyone could ask for. I lucked out with you.

"If you have a Ray in your life, you're lucky. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you."

The Cocaine Bear star's daughter also read a Scorsese's letter, which recounted old times working with the actor on his Oscar-nominated film.

"He never missed a beat," Scorsese continued. "He fit in perfectly, and he was able to roll with the punches, figuratively and literally.

"I always expected to work with Ray again, at least once more. Now we're honouring his memory.

"He was truly one of the greats – if anyone is deserving of a new star on the Walk of Fame, it's Ray."

Liotta, famed for his several film roles, including Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's mob drama and Ray Sinclair in Jonathan Demme's Something Wild, breathed his last in May at 67.

More From Entertainment:

‘Everything Everywhere’ vies for Hollywood’s SAG awards on road to Oscars

‘Everything Everywhere’ vies for Hollywood’s SAG awards on road to Oscars
'Cocaine Bear' actress Margo Martindale enjoyed looking 'fat and crazy'

'Cocaine Bear' actress Margo Martindale enjoyed looking 'fat and crazy'
Britney Spears receives stern warning from animal control after her dog escapes

Britney Spears receives stern warning from animal control after her dog escapes

Riley Keough ‘not talking’ to Priscilla Presley after ‘seeing new side’ amid legal battle

Riley Keough ‘not talking’ to Priscilla Presley after ‘seeing new side’ amid legal battle
Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg misses third day of co-hosting ‘The View’

Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg misses third day of co-hosting ‘The View’
Top Africa film festival opens in Burkina

Top Africa film festival opens in Burkina
Reese Witherspoon to Stevie Nicks: Watch 'Daisy Jones & The Six'

Reese Witherspoon to Stevie Nicks: Watch 'Daisy Jones & The Six'
Paul Mescal complains everybody pronounces his name wrong

Paul Mescal complains everybody pronounces his name wrong

Sean Penn: 'Putin is a creepy little bully'

Sean Penn: 'Putin is a creepy little bully'
Tom Cruise rebuffs rumors of playing Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr., ‘not close’

Tom Cruise rebuffs rumors of playing Iron Man before Robert Downey Jr., ‘not close’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have ‘regrets’ if they don’t attend coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have ‘regrets’ if they don’t attend coronation
Prince Harry’s ‘massive miscalculation’ to have effects on Meghan Markle

Prince Harry’s ‘massive miscalculation’ to have effects on Meghan Markle