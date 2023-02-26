'Goodfellas' star Ray Liotta gets posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Goodfellas star Ray Liotta has won a prestigious tribute as he has been awarded a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late actor's daughter Karsen and his fiancée Jacy Nittolo were guests at the Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles, as per The Digital Spy.

Karsen delivered an emotional speech while accepting the star on her father's behalf.

"I'm so touched to be accepting this honour on behalf of my dad," Karsen added.

"I couldn't be more proud of him. He was a one-of-a-kind actor and the best friend, brother, and father anyone could ask for. I lucked out with you.

"If you have a Ray in your life, you're lucky. Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you."

The Cocaine Bear star's daughter also read a Scorsese's letter, which recounted old times working with the actor on his Oscar-nominated film.

"He never missed a beat," Scorsese continued. "He fit in perfectly, and he was able to roll with the punches, figuratively and literally.

"I always expected to work with Ray again, at least once more. Now we're honouring his memory.

"He was truly one of the greats – if anyone is deserving of a new star on the Walk of Fame, it's Ray."

Liotta, famed for his several film roles, including Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's mob drama and Ray Sinclair in Jonathan Demme's Something Wild, breathed his last in May at 67.