Sunday Feb 26 2023
'Lord of the Rings' director Peter Jackson reacts to new films

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Famed Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson opened up on the news that Warner Bros greenlighted more fantasy films.

According to Deadline, the award-winning filmmaker, with his writing partners Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, said, "Warner Bros and Embracer have kept us in the loop every step of the way. We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward."

The new Lord of the Rings feature films are reported will be separate from Prime Video's fantasy drama iteration, The Rings of Power.

Meanwhile, fans of the series were not impressed by the new deal between Warner Bros and New Line to produce more fantasy films.

"The Lord of the Rings has no remakes. The Lord of the Rings needs no remakes," one user tweeted.

"The Jackson Lord of the Rings movies were perfectly good and aren't particularly old. Basically, make it the Simarillion, unabridged, or don't bother," said another added.

"I will never know the amount of confidence that it would take to look at Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy and think, 'Yeah, I can follow that,' said journalist Daniel Dockery.

