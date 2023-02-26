 
Sunday Feb 26 2023
K-pop group New Jeans to collaborate with Mcdonalds

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Mcdonalds will be coming out with an official New Jeans themed meal
Rookie K-pop group New Jeans will be working with fast food chain McDoonal’ds for a special meal. The last group to do so were the JYP girl group Itzy who helped with promotions without having a special meal.

The biggest idol collaboration with Mcdonald's is that of global icons BTS. Their special purple meals became a huge success with everyone fighting to get their hands on the purple-themed meals.

On February 15th, Mcdonalds revealed the New Jeans meal with a teaser on their official website. The meal features the group’s signature bunny mascot as well as the denim blue packaging unique to their colour palette.

Netizens were elated after seeing the teaser, as the group has a rapidly growing global fanbase. Some fans suggested that the meal would be perfect if it came with little figurines of the members. The collaboration is sure to become highly successful as a collector’s item.

