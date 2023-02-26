 
Sean Penn and Robin Wright's son, Hopper Penn says he's 'not a nepo baby' and doesn't care about it

Sean Penn and Robin Wright's son, Hopper Penn said that he is not a "nepo baby" and doesn't really care about the label.

Hopper Penn, who stars with his mother on Devil's Peak, told Yahoo! Entertainment, "I don’t give a s*** about that, because I’m not one."

Recalling the time when he was doing Let Me Go the Right Away, a film directed by Steven Spielberg’s daughter Destry and written by Stephen King’s son Owen, Hopper said, " It came up when we were shooting,"

He continued, "Destry had shown me an article calling it a 'nepotism film' and I just laughed about it. I was like, 'They’re just pissed that they’re not in the movie!' And then Ben Stiller backed us up, and he also comes from an actor family. So I really don’t care — I’m never going to see those people."

