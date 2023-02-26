 
Guillermo del Toro to direct animated feature 'The Buried Giant' for Netflix: Based on Kazuo Ishiguro's best-seller

Guillermo del Toro is bringing another stop-motion animated feature on Netflix, titled The Buried Giant.

The Buried Giant is an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro’s best-selling novel of the same name.

As per What's on Netflix, Oscar-winner Guillermo del Toro will direct the feature as well as co-write it alongside Dennis Kelly, whose credits include, Matilda the Musical, Utopia, and The Third Day.

Dr. Frankenstein and Vampire Tapestry are two of Guillermo del Toro's projects already at work at Netflix.

The synopsis is as follows, "In post-Arthurian Britain, the wars that once raged between the Saxons and the Britons have finally ceased. Axl and Beatrice, an elderly British couple, set off to visit their son, whom they haven’t seen in years. And, because a strange mist has caused mass amnesia throughout the land, they can scarcely remember anything about him. As they are joined on their journey by a Saxon warrior, his orphan charge, and an illustrious knight, Axl and Beatrice slowly begin to remember the dark and troubled past they all share."

The film is still in the early development stage, therefore the cast is not confirmed yet.

