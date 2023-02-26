 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 26 2023
By
Web Desk

Mindy Kaling says being daughter of 'immigrants unexpectedly became' her 'secret weapon'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 26, 2023

Mindy Kaling says being daughter of immigrants unexpectedly became her secret weapon

Mindy Kaling opens up about being the daughter of immigrants and how it proved to be her strength.

On Saturday, February 25, Mindy Kaling was awarded with the PGA Norman Lear Achievement Award at the PGA Awards.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the six-time Emmy multi-hyphenate said, "Like most people, everything goes back to parents. I’m a child of immigrants and that unexpectedly became my secret weapon."

Kaling, 43, shared that her parents have pushed her ambitions from the beginning.

She said, "I owe it to my parents but also to luck. I won the lottery in mentors with Greg Daniels and Howard Klein the producers of The Office."

