Complete list of 2023 SAG Awards winners released

Monday Feb 27, 2023
The 29th Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards have just released their complete list of winners, after a live broadcast at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Cate Blanchett (Tar)
Viola Davis (The Woman King)
Ana de Armas (Blonde)
Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Austin Butler (Elvis)
Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)
WINNER: Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
Bill Nighy (Living)
Adam Sandler (Hustle)
Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Hong Chau (The Whale)
Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Paul Dano (The Fabelmans)
Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
Life Achievement Award: Sally Field
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
WINNER: The White Lotus
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
WINNER: Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
WINNER: Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
WINNER: Jean Smart (Hacks)
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Emily Blunt (The English)
WINNER: Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Steve Carell (The Patient)
Taron Egerton (Black Bird)
WINNER: Sam Elliott (1883)
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird)
Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
WINNER: Stranger Things
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King