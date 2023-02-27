 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles' Coronation shows Prince Harry's 'irrelevance exquisitely'

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

File Footage

Experts warn King Charles’ Coronation invite is a ‘painfully acute’ lesson to Prince Harry, and less of an olive branch.

Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser made this admission.

Her admissions were made in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

“There, she was even quoted saying, Harry now faces the prospect of having to watch as his brother, nephew, and his step-nieces and nephews make history in front of a global TV audience, possibly in the billions, while he is left on the sidelines to do some trademark glowering and silently repeat his mantra.”

“The symbolism of all this could not be more painfully acute or obvious; Harry’s irrelevance to the monarchy never more exquisitely communicated.”

