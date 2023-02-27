 
Monday Feb 27 2023
Prince Harry took two DNA tests to ‘prove’ Archie’s is his son: Insider

Monday Feb 27, 2023

An inside source has just stepped forward to offer some insight into Prince Harry’s struggles in the Palace.

Per the insider, the Palace ran a DNA test on Meghan Markle’s amniotic fluid before Archie was even born and was led to believe that Meghan Markle was not carrying a child with his DNA.

These revelations have been brought to light by Globe, and per their findings, the Duke of Sussex was made to take over two separate tests that ‘proved’ the Palace officials wrong.

The inside source was even quoted saying at the time, “In the days leading up to Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, giving birth, the couple was stunned to learn a DNA test using amniotic fluid, routinely performed on royal babies, revealed the redhead is NOT the child’s daddy.”

Once the results came in, Prince Harry was reportedly ‘furious’ and refused to accept anything.

At that time, Meghan Markle is rumored to have broken down into tears, while Prince Harry turned a “ghastly shade of white.”

Shortly thereafter, he branded the first DNA test “a scam,” designed to destroy his relationship with Meghan and the baby.

Later on, he took another test which ‘proved’ Archie really was his son. 

