 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

‘The White Lotus’ wins big at 2023 SAG Awards, outshines other hit shows

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

‘The White Lotus’ wins big at 2023 SAG Awards, outshines other hit shows
‘The White Lotus’ wins big at 2023 SAG Awards, outshines other hit shows

The White Lotus won the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series at 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday.

Better Call Saul, The Crown, Ozark and Severance are beat out by hit HBO series.

F. Murray Abraham who is playing Adam DiMarco in The White Lotus called the drama his “Best Job Ever” while receiving the award on behalf of the cast of the series.

Abraham, 83, began the acceptance speech by thanking SAG-AFTRA and HBO.

"This was the best job I ever had,” he said, explaining that he got to work with a “really remarkable, wonderful family of actors."

The American actor also credited the creator of the hit HBO series Mike White and the executive producers David Bernad and Mark Kamine for putting “together an international company of technicians and actors.”

He also explained that the cast and crew shared a close bond while filming in Sicily, Italy because they all “lived together in the same place.” He added, “We all ate together and we all worked together.”

“This is not only for the actors,” he continued. “This is for the entire company.”

The Amadeus actor spoke about the recent tragedies around the world. “I’d like to send a prayer out to the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey and a prayer for peace in Ukraine and Russia,” he said.

He concluded the speech by giving a shout-out to SAG-AFTRA by shouting, “Union forever!”

The 83-year-old was joined by cast of The White Lotus season 2, including the best actress in a drama series winner Jennifer Coolidge. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle
Stephen Fry to host British version of hit quiz show 'Jeopardy!'

Stephen Fry to host British version of hit quiz show 'Jeopardy!'
J-Hope from BTS announces comeback plans before enlistment

J-Hope from BTS announces comeback plans before enlistment
BAFTA 2023 ratings shot up by 2M in two years

BAFTA 2023 ratings shot up by 2M in two years
Zendaya dazzles in 2 stunning outfits at NAACP Image awards, Tom Holland reacts

Zendaya dazzles in 2 stunning outfits at NAACP Image awards, Tom Holland reacts

Brendan Fraser delivers moving speech after winning big at 2023 SAG Awards

Brendan Fraser delivers moving speech after winning big at 2023 SAG Awards
Megan Fox over MGK’s ‘immature, ridiculous antics’: ‘Tension is at boiling point’

Megan Fox over MGK’s ‘immature, ridiculous antics’: ‘Tension is at boiling point’
Rapper Lil Wayne has not touched fast food for more than 20 years

Rapper Lil Wayne has not touched fast food for more than 20 years
Prince Harry shares interesting story about Meghan Markle's 'badly injured' dog Guy

Prince Harry shares interesting story about Meghan Markle's 'badly injured' dog Guy
BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 hints at a new project

BamBam from K-pop group GOT7 hints at a new project
Prince Harry ‘hasn’t wavered’ on ‘private apology’ from King Charles, Prince William

Prince Harry ‘hasn’t wavered’ on ‘private apology’ from King Charles, Prince William
Meghan Markle’s engagement dress raised eyebrows over hefty price tag

Meghan Markle’s engagement dress raised eyebrows over hefty price tag