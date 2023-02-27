Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4

UK network Channel 4 has commissioned a new documentary from Curious Films about TV host and author Paula Yates.

Yates died following a heroin overdose at the age of 41 in 2000. The two-part documentary, titled Paula, will explore the life of Yates who “frankly and eloquently discusses the positives and pitfalls of her life,“ reports the Guardian.

The documentary features four unseen interviews with Yates, recorded in 1998 and 1999, just before her death. It intends to “reveal the real Paula Yates behind the tabloid-driven narrative, drawing on an extraordinary set of never-before-heard interviews, the words of some of those who knew her best and a wealth of archive to tell her story in her own words.”

Yates was a Channel 4 constant with shows like “The Tube” and “The Big Breakfast” for which she interviewed many celebrities including Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“Paula Yates exploded onto our screens in the very first week that Channel 4 came on air in 1982, a whirlwind of wit, verve and charisma – a totally unique style,” said Shaminder Nahal, head of specialist factual at Channel 4. “Looking at what she achieved now, it feels like no-one has ever quite matched her as a TV presenter. So as Channel 4 reflects on 40 years, it feels right to look at her life and career, and what an impact she made. As ever, Curious Films has made a riveting and sensitive series that will, I hope, introduce Paula to a new generation.”

Yates was a popular subject in tabloid press, who are accused of initially promoting and then criticizing her over her disordered lifestyle.