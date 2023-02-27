 
entertainment
Monday Feb 27 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group NMIXX drop intriguing teaser for new comeback

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 27, 2023

The intriguing trailer hints at the concept for their comeback
The intriguing trailer hints at the concept for their comeback

K-pop girl group NMIXX have unveiled an opening trailer called Secret of Sweet Oasis for their new comeback called Expérgo. In the trailer, group member Haewon makes the transformation into an announcer.

She goes on to talk about the world’s most famous candy store and the strange things that are going on there. Fans grew more excited when watching the trailer as the scene transformed to that of their debut music video O.O. Their comeback is set to drop on March 20th. They also released a stunning motion poster to tease the album.


Their last comeback was called Entwurf with the title track Dice. The song recently crossed 70 million streams on Spotify. The comeback had a significantly better reception than their debut album, which was released to accusations of plagiarism. The group also received criticism for their unique sound that is a part of their own genre called Mixx Pop.

More From Entertainment:

Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue

Bill Murray, Rooney Mara were stranded outside chaotic SAG Awards venue
Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship

Adele gets engaged to Rich Paul two years after announcing relationship
Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards

Ariana DeBose shares her comic take at viral BAFTAs rap during 2023 SAG Awards
K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations

K-pop idol Youngbin removed from group after dating violence allegations
King Charles III being dragged into politics?

King Charles III being dragged into politics?
Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4

Paula Yates documentary set for Channel 4
Queen Camilla won’t make herself into ‘a star’ at King Charles’ coronation

Queen Camilla won’t make herself into ‘a star’ at King Charles’ coronation
Rachel Brosnahan says 'stole all the coats' from ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ set

Rachel Brosnahan says 'stole all the coats' from ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ set
K-pop group Twice are stunning in new comeback teaser images

K-pop group Twice are stunning in new comeback teaser images

Ariana DeBose teases to perform BAFTA rap again after facing backlash

Ariana DeBose teases to perform BAFTA rap again after facing backlash
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry have to 'scrounge' around for money to enjoy luxury lifestyle
'Aquaman 2' goes for changes after terrible reviews

'Aquaman 2' goes for changes after terrible reviews