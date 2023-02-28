 
Prince Harry feels trapped?

A royal biographer has claimed that Meghan Markle married Prince Harry to enjoy a luxury lifestyle, claiming the former Suits star "imagined" King Charles and Princess Diana's younger son would be worth hundreds of millions if not billions.

Royal biographer Tom Bower, in conversation with GB News’s Dan Wootton, has claimed: "She [Meghan] had imagined he [Harry] would be worth hundreds of millions if not billions and she is having to make up for it now."

The author went on saying that "Meghan even married Harry for that reason," adding: "Her great surprise and disappointment was that Prince Harry had very little money."

According to the royal expert, Prince Harry's wife Meghan wants to ride in 'luxury cars' and 'private jets' to enjoy a lavish lifestyle like Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors", also branded Meghan "money-obsessed".

Reacting to Brower, some royal fans claimed Harry was trapped in the name of love and affection. They appeared believing in the author's claims about Meghan, with one saying: "True".

