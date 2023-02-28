 
entertainment
Patricia Arquette recalls failed audition for 'Jerry Maguire'

Actor Patricia Arquette maintains she lost out on the 1996 comedy Jerry Maguire alongside Tom Cruise because she’s ‘a notoriously bad auditioner’.

“Everyone was saying, ‘Oh, this is just a formality, you’re gonna read with Tom Cruise for Jerry Maguire, but this is your part, you got it,’ and I blew it,” the actor told Variety.

The character of Dorothy Boyd was ultimately played by Renée Zellweger about which Arquette said: “I actually think she was better for it, and she was great.”

“I just heard on this podcast the other day our friend sent us that the casting director, that Brad Pitt and I were her choice, we were the first ones who came in to read for ‘The Doors,’ and she was like, ‘Why are we having any more auditions? They were perfect,'” Arquette said.

Neither Arquette nor Pitt ended up booking The Doors.

“I’m a terrible auditioner cause I don’t feel like that’s finished work…I wanna build layers with the character and with that other person and pivot and change according to how my character feels about them from take to take.”

“Actors don’t even get to go in the room with the casting director, they don’t get any direction. They’re filming themselves at home, editing it, doing it 40 times, picking their favorite and sending it in.”

“There’s a lot you don’t know,” Arquette said. “As an actor, you gotta go in and do your best, take a chance, have fun and you gotta let it go, because it’s really out of your hands.”

