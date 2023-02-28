 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 28 2023
By
Web Desk

The Weeknd makes Spotify history with 100 million monthly listeners

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 28, 2023

The Weeknd makes Spotify history with 100 million monthly listeners
The Weeknd makes Spotify history with 100 million monthly listeners 

The Weeknd has achieved another popularity milestone as he’s become the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The Canadian rapper has made music history on Monday as his monthly listener count has been registered at 100,450,642 monthly listeners on the music platform.

The Weeknd’s latest achievement comes a few days after he dropped a new remix of Die For You with Ariana Grande.

The latest record puts The Weeknd way ahead of his peers, including Miley Cyrus, who has 82.5 million listeners, Taylor Swift with 80.3 million and rapper Drake, who has 68.6 million, according to Billboard.

The Save Your Tears singer’s current most popular tracks on Spotify include Creepin’, Die For You, Starboy and his mega-hit Blinding Lights.

The Weeknd previously made headlines when he broke the all-time record for most monthly listeners among all artists in Spotify history with 94.734 million.

More From Entertainment:

Priscilla Presley to lead ‘Elvis’ team at 2023 Oscars amid ‘feud’ with Riley Keough

Priscilla Presley to lead ‘Elvis’ team at 2023 Oscars amid ‘feud’ with Riley Keough
Patricia Arquette recalls failed audition for 'Jerry Maguire'

Patricia Arquette recalls failed audition for 'Jerry Maguire'
Nicola Peltz plans second wedding with Brooklyn Beckham after family drama

Nicola Peltz plans second wedding with Brooklyn Beckham after family drama
Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit as ‘Rust’ crew members claim experiencing anxiety

Alec Baldwin faces new lawsuit as ‘Rust’ crew members claim experiencing anxiety

Cameron Diaz spotted maneuvering speed boat in London

Cameron Diaz spotted maneuvering speed boat in London
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seats at Coronation to follow ‘tradition’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s seats at Coronation to follow ‘tradition’
Camilla’s family to ‘steal limelight’ at King Charles’ Coronation ceremony

Camilla’s family to ‘steal limelight’ at King Charles’ Coronation ceremony
Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow deliver heartfelt speech for Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow deliver heartfelt speech for Courteney Cox

Jeremy Renner shares recovery workout video with fans, ‘Whatever it takes’

Jeremy Renner shares recovery workout video with fans, ‘Whatever it takes’

'The Mummy' star Brendan Fraser talks on his role Rick: 'great deal of irascible energy'

'The Mummy' star Brendan Fraser talks on his role Rick: 'great deal of irascible energy'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive ‘arctic reception’ by British people

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to receive ‘arctic reception’ by British people
Prince William, Kate Middleton have concerns over George’s role in coronation

Prince William, Kate Middleton have concerns over George’s role in coronation