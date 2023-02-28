The Weeknd makes Spotify history with 100 million monthly listeners

The Weeknd has achieved another popularity milestone as he’s become the first artist to reach 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

The Canadian rapper has made music history on Monday as his monthly listener count has been registered at 100,450,642 monthly listeners on the music platform.

The Weeknd’s latest achievement comes a few days after he dropped a new remix of Die For You with Ariana Grande.

The latest record puts The Weeknd way ahead of his peers, including Miley Cyrus, who has 82.5 million listeners, Taylor Swift with 80.3 million and rapper Drake, who has 68.6 million, according to Billboard.

The Save Your Tears singer’s current most popular tracks on Spotify include Creepin’, Die For You, Starboy and his mega-hit Blinding Lights.

The Weeknd previously made headlines when he broke the all-time record for most monthly listeners among all artists in Spotify history with 94.734 million.