Wednesday Mar 01 2023
Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Bruce Willis' wife Emma hailed as she works with dementia specialist to help actor

Emma Heming Willis revealed she is working with a dementia specialist to help her husband Bruce Willis following his frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

The model-actor took to Instagram to share the news with The Sixth Sense actor’s fans, who hailed her for being “selfless” and being there for her family in such testing times.

"I'm grateful I had the opportunity to work with @teepasnows_pac who has helped me add to my dementia care toolbox," Emma penned about the expert.

"She's a loving, compassionate and skilled leader in this space who navigates herself with pure empathy," she added. "She's a gift."

Snow responded to the post with a commented while praising Emma for taking care of Bruce amid his health battle.

"@emmahemingwillis has done an absolutely remarkable job of providing the right support for Bruce as his abilities have changed and created a place space and life that continues to provide him with what he needs to live well," the expert wrote.

"Frontal temporal dementia is never easy but with the right programming and support, it truly is possible to continue living life. Congrats to Emma and their entire family for their very very hard work and dedication. It is truly remarkable!"

Fans of the family gushed over Emma as one wrote, “I’m sure you have heard this multiple times but the way that you and your family are handling everything is inspiring.”

“It’s obvious that you all share a strong connection,” the social media user added while another penned, “You are amazing!! Many kudos to you, Emma.”

One comment read, “I think it’s beautiful how your family and your extended family surround him with love and family and that is the best thing you can do.”

“Emma, God bless you. I gave friends who have been and are care givers for their spouses with dementia. It isn’t easy and very selfless. I applaud you for the love you show your husband,” another wrote.

