'Lord of the Rings' star faced 'hate' over Gollum role

The Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis is well-known for his role as Gollum, but the actor has revealed that he was initially mocked over it.

During an interview with GQ, the actor said, "When Lord Of The Rings originally came out, there would be literally people who would say: 'Who is that character? Is he a dancer? Is he a contortionist?'"

Serkis revealed fellow actors also skeptically reacted on the motion capturing idea, "Older actors were like: 'You wouldn't catch me dead doing motion capture. It's the end of our profession.' I literally heard someone saying that.

"There were lots of jokes about it; you know, Saturday Night Live things with people in suits with ping pong balls attached. It was ripe for ridiculing – and rightly so."

Nonetheless, the motion capture performance was not a fad, and Marvel and Avatar followed suit.

Further, the 58-year-old also anticipated that an actor will "absolutely" score an Oscar for a motion capture performance, suggesting, "It hasn't happened yet, but it will. I think it's imminent."

