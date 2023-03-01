 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 01 2023
By
Web Desk

'Lord of the Rings' star faced 'hate' over Gollum role

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 01, 2023

Lord of the Rings star faced hate over Gollum role
'Lord of the Rings' star faced 'hate' over Gollum role

The Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis is well-known for his role as Gollum, but the actor has revealed that he was initially mocked over it.

During an interview with GQ, the actor said, "When Lord Of The Rings originally came out, there would be literally people who would say: 'Who is that character? Is he a dancer? Is he a contortionist?'"

Serkis revealed fellow actors also skeptically reacted on the motion capturing idea, "Older actors were like: 'You wouldn't catch me dead doing motion capture. It's the end of our profession.' I literally heard someone saying that.

"There were lots of jokes about it; you know, Saturday Night Live things with people in suits with ping pong balls attached. It was ripe for ridiculing – and rightly so."

Nonetheless, the motion capture performance was not a fad, and Marvel and Avatar followed suit.

Further, the 58-year-old also anticipated that an actor will "absolutely" score an Oscar for a motion capture performance, suggesting, "It hasn't happened yet, but it will. I think it's imminent."

More From Entertainment:

Charles advised to invite Madonna to perform at his coronation: 'Crazy not to ask!'

Charles advised to invite Madonna to perform at his coronation: 'Crazy not to ask!'
Meghan Markle scared Archie, Lilibet face exile ‘like her’

Meghan Markle scared Archie, Lilibet face exile ‘like her’
Meghan Markle wants ‘American freedom to do, say anything': ‘Britain's silly’

Meghan Markle wants ‘American freedom to do, say anything': ‘Britain's silly’
Netflix drops 'Pokémon Concierge' first look trailer

Netflix drops 'Pokémon Concierge' first look trailer
Ian Fleming's estate supports 'James Bond' edits

Ian Fleming's estate supports 'James Bond' edits
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles in danger owing to new bill

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s titles in danger owing to new bill
Meghan Markle warmly welcomed on Instagram

Meghan Markle warmly welcomed on Instagram
King Charles to break ‘900-year-old tradition’ with his Coronation

King Charles to break ‘900-year-old tradition’ with his Coronation
Michael B Jordan on his bold photoshoot: 'my mamma’s gonna have to see this'

Michael B Jordan on his bold photoshoot: 'my mamma’s gonna have to see this'