Thursday Mar 02 2023
K-pop group Kep1er have announced their new comeback date

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

The group will be returning soon in April
On March 2nd K-pop band Kep1er confirmed the release date for their upcoming album. The group will officially be returning with new music on April 10th.

This will be their very first comeback since the release of their last album called Troubleshooter. It went on to reach No. 11 on the Gaon Album Chart, a decent improvement from their debut album which went up to No. 12. The music video for the album's title track, also called Troubleshooter, went on to achieve more than 2 million views on YouTube.

The title track Wadada from their third album called WE, Don't Stop also gained significant success, accumulating 7 million views and becoming their most watched video since their debut. The album went on to peak at No. 5 on the Gaon Album Charts.

They also recently announced the venues for their upcoming Japan tour called Kep1er Japan Concert Tour 2023. 

