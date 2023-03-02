 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
Alfonso Cuarón roots for subtitles over dubbing films

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Alfonso Cuarón roots for subtitles over dubbing films

Critically-acclaimed director Alfonso Cuarón criticized the dubbing of non-English language movies, instead arguing for the subtitles use.

Speaking to IndieWire, the Roma director said, "If that's going to help for films to be seen around the world, OK, but I find very, very far from ideal."

"Look, if you're an adult, reading subtitles are not going to hurt you unless you need to move your lips when you're reading and will end up very tired at the end of the movie."

"Maybe it's because I grew up with subtitles, but it's so great to listen to the specific sound and music of every language," the filmmaker added.

However, Le Pupille director Alice Rohrwacher threw his weight behind dubbing films, saying that "the dubbing is linked to a young audience who can't read."

"When we were shown all the languages from all over the world in which this film was being translated, I was really moved. I couldn't believe it because it's incredible to get to these remote places."

