Bebe Neuwirth to join 'Frasier' revival' as Lilith

Frasier has added another original cast member to its revival.

Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday that Kelsey Grammer and Bebe Neuwirth will return for its impending Frasier revival.

The duo was first paired together on NBC's Cheers in 1986, when Neuwirth joined as Lilith Sternin. Bebe Neuwirth will return as Dr Lilith Sternin. Paramount+ confirmed the news on Twitter, along with an audio clip from the original show as the camera switches to a trailer with the word "Lilith" on it.

However, not all of the original cast will be returning, including Niles, Daphne, Roz and Martin.

Speaking about co-star David Hyde's Pierce's decision not to return as Frasier's brother, Grammer told People last year: "David basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles. In a very funny way, it just took us to a new place, which was what we originally wanted to do, anyway, which was a Frasier third act. It's an entirely new life for him."

Frasier is also bringing characters, including Eve (played by The Boys star Jess Salgueiro), who is a roommate of Frasier and Lilith's son Freddy, and Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst), Frasier's old college friend.