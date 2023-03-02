 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group NMIXX have revealed the tracklist for their new comeback

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

The album will consist of a total of six songs
The album will consist of a total of six songs

K-pop band NMIXX have come out with a track list for their soon to come EP titled Expérgo. On March 2nd, they revealed the list printed out on a piece of ripped paper which plays into their concept.

The songs included in the album are Young, Dumb, Stupid, Love Me Like This, Paxxword, Just Did It, My Gosh and lastly, Home. On February 28th, they also revealed a teaser trailer for their comeback which is called This Is Artificial Green.

Before that, they posted another teaser called Secret to Sweet Oasis which showed one of the members, Haewon transforming into an announcer and talking about the most popular candy franchise in the world and the strange things that are happening there.

Additionally, they unveiled a live poster for the album as well as a comeback schedule. Though their comeback is highly anticipated, the group recently became shrouded in controversy when one of their members left the group under mysterious circumstances.

