 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 02 2023
By
Web Desk

PSL 2023: Sonam Bajwa on cloud nine being loved by Pakistani fan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 02, 2023

Indian model Sonam Bajwa. — Instagram/sonambajwa
Indian model Sonam Bajwa. — Instagram/sonambajwa

Indian model Sonam Bajwa was elated after her Pakistani fan held a placard with her pictures to express his affection for the celebrity across the border.

A Twitterati shared a post on the microblogging and said: "Fan of @bajwasonam in Rawalpindi stadium during a #PSL8 Match." 

The placard that the fan was holding up had pictures of the model pasted on them and it also read: "I believe in Sonam Bajwa supremacy."

The story does not stop there as the celebrity from across the border expressed gratitude for her fan.

"This is so sweet," Bajwa wrote with a smile emoji.

The model-cum-actor has recently gained popularity not only in India but in Pakistan as well, due to her stunning looks and acting prowess.

Several fans were delighted to know last month that she was planning to visit the neighbouring nation soon.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, a fan asked her to "please" visit Pakistan. In response, she said: "I'm coming this year," adding a shushing emoji.

Bajwa last year expressed her feelings for Pakistan’s heartthrob Fawad Khan and said she desired to be in a relationship with him if he wasn’t married.

While having a conversation with a radio portal Connect FM Canada, Bajwa expressed her affection for The Legend of Maula Jatt actor.

She was asked about her infatuations in the interview to which she replied: “This is a mystery; I can’t tell but only that the person I want to have an affair with is already married.

“I don’t [keep an] eye on married men. It’s Fawad Khan, so if he wasn’t married, I’d make my move," added Bajwa.

In an interview with BBC Asian Network, she also revealed that she is a big fan of Sajal Aly. "I am the biggest fan of Sajal Aly, she is phenomenal and I feel happy sharing that I've learned so much from her, she's extraordinary and I think you'd agree."

Bajwa is a famous Indian model and actor. She began her career in 2013 with a Punjabi film Best of Luck. After that, she never looked back and played some amazing roles in films like Kaatteri and Honsla Rakh.   

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group Ateez re-enter the Billboard Hot 200

K-pop group Ateez re-enter the Billboard Hot 200
Hellbound actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for ketamine and cocaine use

Hellbound actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for ketamine and cocaine use
Shakira removes witch mannequin placed on balcony facing Gerard Pique’s mom house

Shakira removes witch mannequin placed on balcony facing Gerard Pique’s mom house
Drew Barrymore believes Princess Diana’s ex butler has right intentions: ‘Not cashing in’

Drew Barrymore believes Princess Diana’s ex butler has right intentions: ‘Not cashing in’
Hailey Bieber rift with Selena Gomez is damaging her reputation: Expert

Hailey Bieber rift with Selena Gomez is damaging her reputation: Expert
BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser for his new single ‘On The Street’

BTS’ J-Hope unveils teaser for his new single ‘On The Street’
Will Smith delivers first in-person speech at AAFCA Awards after 2022 Oscars slap

Will Smith delivers first in-person speech at AAFCA Awards after 2022 Oscars slap
Netflix 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega reveals she took inspiration from her character

Netflix 'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega reveals she took inspiration from her character
‘Teen Mom’ star Ryan Edwards arrested for stalking wife Mackenzie

‘Teen Mom’ star Ryan Edwards arrested for stalking wife Mackenzie
Lady Gaga appears to plan ‘special treat’ for her ‘next’ big win, deets inside

Lady Gaga appears to plan ‘special treat’ for her ‘next’ big win, deets inside
K-pop group NMIXX have revealed the tracklist for their new comeback

K-pop group NMIXX have revealed the tracklist for their new comeback
Bebe Neuwirth to join 'Frasier' revival' as Lilith

Bebe Neuwirth to join 'Frasier' revival' as Lilith