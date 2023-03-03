Prince Harry 'harvested; beautiful diamonds from Diana for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry harvested the most precious stones for Meghan Markle’s engagement ring.



The Duke of Sussex in his memoir ‘Spare’ notes how he went to Princess Diana’s jeweler to get his hands on diamonds from her bracelet to use for his to-be wife’s bling.

Harry notes: “I asked him to harvest the diamonds from one particularly beautiful bracelet of Mummy’s and use those to create a ring. I’d cleared all this in advance with Willy. I’d asked my brother if I could have the bracelet, and told him what it was for. I don’t recall him hesitating, for one second, in giving it to me.”

Harry added of William: “He seemed to like Meg, despite his oft-cited concerns. Kate seemed to like her too.”