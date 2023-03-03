 
Selena Gomez talks being a ‘Texas girl at heart’: Pics

Selena Gomez weighs in on her love for family and being a Texas girl at heart’ who tries visiting home ‘every chance’ she gets.

The singer broke it all down on Instagram, alongside some pictures of her and her family.

The caption read, “Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!"

She also admitted that she tries visiting home “every chance” that she gets because “In many ways it very well could have been better than my life today, but I’m grateful for a voice that can enable change today.”

“Even when I don’t know how to do it well or actually want it. I love you Grand Prairie. Thank you.”

Check it out Below:



