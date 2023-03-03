 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 03 2023
I did not see any poverty in Pakistan, says Javed Akhtar

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Indian poet and writer Javed Akhtar. — AFP/File
Indian poet and writer Javed Akhtar has once again made a controversial claim about Pakistan after his recent visit to the country to attend the Faiz Festival held in Lahore. 

Akhtar was criticised for his controversial statement accusing Pakistan of allowing the attackers of the Mumbai attacks “roam free” in the country.

In his recent statement the Indian writer compared poverty in Pakistan and India. 

During an event, Indian author Chetan Bhagat said that Pakistan is currently suffering from economic issues and is seeking a deal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He asked Akhtar if he felt this during his visit to Pakistan

Responding to the question, Akhtar said: "No, not at all. We see poverty on the Indian streets but there is nothing like that in Lahore. It seems like they hide the poverty." 

"I have been to Lahore three times but I never saw houses belonging to poor people or any poor man roaming on the streets. It's surprising how they have managed all of this," he claimed. 

Bhagat asked if, during his stay in Pakistan, he travelled via "special streets". 

At this, Akhtar said: "You will see poverty in Mumbai no matter whichever road you take but this is not the same in Pakistan." 

