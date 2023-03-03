 
entertainment
Friday Mar 03 2023
By
Web Desk

'Daisy Jones & the Six' stars Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone became best friends while filming

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 03, 2023

Daisy Jones & the Six stars Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone became best friends while filming
'Daisy Jones & the Six' stars Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone became best friends while filming 

Daisy Jones and The Six narrates the ascend of a tight-knit rock band, and the reason behind their split at the height of their success.

The band members may have split in real life, but the actors of Prime Video series remain friends, affirmed Camila Morrone and Suki Waterhouse.

"Creating bonds off screen is not really difficult, that's the easy part," Suki, who plays The Six keyboardist Karen Sirko, exclusively told E! News.

"We developed our friendships as we started filming. It's impossible when you're working with everyone so closely to now know every single detail of what's going on lives."

Camila Morrone who plays Camila Dunne, the wife of lead singer Billy Dunne echoed her costar.

"Also, just being silly and delirious—so many night shoots, so many long days where we would just lose our minds and do it together," she explained.

"So, being there for each other when we were on the down or struggling or working through scenes, we're just there for the good and the bad."

Since filming their musical series based on the book by Taylor Jenkins Reid, the actresses have have become close.

"We did have these really rich female characters to work with that are really extraordinary and unusual. It was one of the few projects where we felt really seen—incredibly well-written female characters."

The upcoming Amazon Prime Video series is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's book of the same name, which the author describes was partly inspired by her experience growing up and by watching Fleetwood Mac performances on television.

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham faces criticism as he reinvents fettuccine alfredo recipe

Brooklyn Beckham faces criticism as he reinvents fettuccine alfredo recipe
KQ Entertainment reveals teaser for new group Xikers

KQ Entertainment reveals teaser for new group Xikers
'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse' composer explains significance of piano and cello

'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse' composer explains significance of piano and cello
Jimin from BTS appointed as ambassador for Tiffany & Co.

Jimin from BTS appointed as ambassador for Tiffany & Co.
Steven Spielberg on anti-Semitism: 'I’ve never experienced this in my entire life'

Steven Spielberg on anti-Semitism: 'I’ve never experienced this in my entire life'
Idris Elba takes swipe at James Bond franchise after branding ‘Luther’ more ‘relatable’

Idris Elba takes swipe at James Bond franchise after branding ‘Luther’ more ‘relatable’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kids ‘highly unlikely’ to get titles amid Frogmore eviction

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle kids ‘highly unlikely’ to get titles amid Frogmore eviction

K-pop group Twice give stunning performance at Billboard event

K-pop group Twice give stunning performance at Billboard event
Will King Charles revive THIS royal tradition on his coronation?

Will King Charles revive THIS royal tradition on his coronation?
K-pop group Red Velvet to hold first concert after three years

K-pop group Red Velvet to hold first concert after three years
Steven Spielberg recalls moment he 'burst into tears' on set of 'The Fabelmans'

Steven Spielberg recalls moment he 'burst into tears' on set of 'The Fabelmans'
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega speaks out against teenagers ‘stereotypes’ in scripts

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega speaks out against teenagers ‘stereotypes’ in scripts