 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Cardi B gets tattoo on her face for 1-year-old son Wave: 'I love my face tatt'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Cardi B gets tattoo on her face for 1-year-old son Wave: I love my face tatt
Cardi B gets tattoo on her face for 1-year-old son Wave: 'I love my face tatt'

Cardi B just got a new tattoo on her face to show off her love for 1-year-old son Wave.

The American rapper offered a closer look at her newest tattoo on her face as fans were divided in opinion about the ink work.

Cardi, 30, turned to Twitter on Thursday to show off a new tattoo on her face and received mixed reaction from fans.

The Bodak Yellow songstress posted the first close-up of her hugely visible face marking, which is a tribute to her one-year-old son Wave.

She flaunted the word "Wave" inked across her jawline to reveal how much she loves the artwork.

In the caption of her post, she wrote, "I love my face tatt," before adding a red-heart emoji.

The shared image was from her latest venture with hubby Offset, 31, as they took part in a McDonald's campaign.

Cardi could be seen in the snap, all glammed up in a halter neck white gown with crystal details on it.

More From Entertainment:

White House responds to claims of Joe Biden not attending King Charles’ Coronation

White House responds to claims of Joe Biden not attending King Charles’ Coronation
Cerebral palsy advocate hopes Disney creates princess with disabilities

Cerebral palsy advocate hopes Disney creates princess with disabilities
King Charles playing ‘Game of Homes ‘with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles playing ‘Game of Homes ‘with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel ‘thrilled’ Matt Damon might ‘not attend’ this year’s ceremony

Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel ‘thrilled’ Matt Damon might ‘not attend’ this year’s ceremony
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes should get another chance: Billy Bush

Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes should get another chance: Billy Bush
Kanye West suffers another legal loss

Kanye West suffers another legal loss
'Saving Private Ryan' actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61 from brain aneurysm

'Saving Private Ryan' actor Tom Sizemore dies at 61 from brain aneurysm
King Charles latest post divides royal fans over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s eviction

King Charles latest post divides royal fans over Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s eviction
Sofia Carson’s ‘entire family is flying out’ for the Oscars

Sofia Carson’s ‘entire family is flying out’ for the Oscars
Kim Kardashian joins James Corden on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shooting in Malibu

Kim Kardashian joins James Corden on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ shooting in Malibu