Cardi B gets tattoo on her face for 1-year-old son Wave: 'I love my face tatt'

Cardi B just got a new tattoo on her face to show off her love for 1-year-old son Wave.

The American rapper offered a closer look at her newest tattoo on her face as fans were divided in opinion about the ink work.

Cardi, 30, turned to Twitter on Thursday to show off a new tattoo on her face and received mixed reaction from fans.

The Bodak Yellow songstress posted the first close-up of her hugely visible face marking, which is a tribute to her one-year-old son Wave.

She flaunted the word "Wave" inked across her jawline to reveal how much she loves the artwork.

In the caption of her post, she wrote, "I love my face tatt," before adding a red-heart emoji.

The shared image was from her latest venture with hubby Offset, 31, as they took part in a McDonald's campaign.

Cardi could be seen in the snap, all glammed up in a halter neck white gown with crystal details on it.