Saturday Mar 04 2023
Ushna Shah’s husband gives sneak peek to into valima ceremony

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Pakistan actor Ushna Shah poses with her husband, Hamza Amin, during her valima ceremony held on March 3, 2023. — Instagram/hamza.amin87
Ushna Shah — who has been the talk of the town since last weekend when she tied the knot with Australian golfer Hamza Amin — celebrated her valima ceremony in Australia.

While the fans miss her presence on Instagram, her husband — Hamza Amin — has been sharing a glimpse of their valima ceremony since yesterday.

The starlet, whose claim to fame was her appearance in Geo Television’s drama serial Bashar Momin aired in 2014, got married last weekend to her beau Hamza. On Friday, the newlywed couple held their daytime reception surrounded by their family and friends in attendance.

Hamza, who is an Australian golfer by profession, kept Ushna’s fans updated as he shared a glimpse of the function yesterday on Instagram; however, fans wanted more.

Much to her excitement, Ushna's husband shared some more pictures from the event.

Here are some of the pictures that have left the fans in awe.

The Habs starlet looks ethereal in a white lace saree that she had paired with a luxurious white blouse. The borders of the saree have a heavily embroidered border, making her outfit look absolutely regal.

Pakistan actor Ushna Shah poses with her husband, Hamza Amin, during her valima ceremony held on March 3, 2023. — Instagram/hamza.amin87
To match her attire, the stunning actress paired her outfit with minimalistic accessories that accentuate the saree itself. She was wearing a silver teeka and small pearly earrings.

Around her neck is a beautiful pearl necklace that looks both chic and sophisticated, while complementing the outfit. Ushna is also wearing a layered pearl bracelet to match.

To amplify her natural beauty, she has gone with a soft glam look and has her hair tied up in a bun. To bring the look together, she also has a stunning floral hairpiece.

On Wednesday, Ushna deactivated her Instagram account after getting sick and tired of being trolled on social media.

She wanted to take a few days off social media following the controversy as she planned on spending her time with her husband.

