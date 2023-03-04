 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 04 2023
By
Web Desk

'Celebrity Big Brother' alum Stephen Bear given 21-month jail sentence in Georgia Harrison's 'revenge' case

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 04, 2023

Celebrity Big Brother alum Stephen Bear given 21-month jail sentence in Georgia Harrisons revenge case

UK TV personality Stephen Bear has been given a jail sentence for voyeurism and two counts of uploading adult content, which included his then-girlfriend Georgia Harrison, to onlyFans Website.

Following his conviction in December 2022, Stephen Bear has been sentenced to a 21-months in jail.

As per Deadline, during sentencing Judge Christopher Morgan said the reality TV personality "wished to exploit the economic value of the recording," due to the fact Harrison "would have been known and recognised by many people."

In 2022, Bear had secretly filmed himself and his then-partner, former Love Island contestant, Georgia Harrison having sex and then uploaded it to the OnlyFans website, without her knowledge or consent.

The reality TV contestant won the 18th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016. 


More From Entertainment:

Yuta from K-pop group NCT set to star in a Japanese show

Yuta from K-pop group NCT set to star in a Japanese show
Hugh Grant admits 'losing temper' at a woman on set of 'Dungeons & Dragons'

Hugh Grant admits 'losing temper' at a woman on set of 'Dungeons & Dragons'
Disney+ Documentary 'Finding Michael' delayed further: Spencer Matthews apologises

Disney+ Documentary 'Finding Michael' delayed further: Spencer Matthews apologises

K-Pop group Le Sserafim achieve their first million-selling album

K-Pop group Le Sserafim achieve their first million-selling album
Ushna Shah’s husband gives sneak peek to into valima ceremony

Ushna Shah’s husband gives sneak peek to into valima ceremony

Jennie from Blackpink reveals how she got her recent injury

Jennie from Blackpink reveals how she got her recent injury

J-Hope from BTS speaks about how J. Cole changed his mindset

J-Hope from BTS speaks about how J. Cole changed his mindset
Fans of K-pop group NCT’s Lucas demand statement from SM Entertainment

Fans of K-pop group NCT’s Lucas demand statement from SM Entertainment

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry shunned by Hollywood even after all their stunts

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry shunned by Hollywood even after all their stunts
V from BTS crashes Jungkook’s live broadcast

V from BTS crashes Jungkook’s live broadcast
Double Oscar Nominee Shane Boris identifies similarities between his two documentaries

Double Oscar Nominee Shane Boris identifies similarities between his two documentaries
Ed Sheeran thanks Taylor Swift for connecting him to Aaron Dessner, ‘you rock’

Ed Sheeran thanks Taylor Swift for connecting him to Aaron Dessner, ‘you rock’