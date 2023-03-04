'Celebrity Big Brother' alum Stephen Bear given 21-month jail sentence in Georgia Harrison's 'revenge' case

UK TV personality Stephen Bear has been given a jail sentence for voyeurism and two counts of uploading adult content, which included his then-girlfriend Georgia Harrison, to onlyFans Website.

Following his conviction in December 2022, Stephen Bear has been sentenced to a 21-months in jail.

As per Deadline, during sentencing Judge Christopher Morgan said the reality TV personality "wished to exploit the economic value of the recording," due to the fact Harrison "would have been known and recognised by many people."

In 2022, Bear had secretly filmed himself and his then-partner, former Love Island contestant, Georgia Harrison having sex and then uploaded it to the OnlyFans website, without her knowledge or consent.

The reality TV contestant won the 18th series of Celebrity Big Brother in 2016.



