Prince Harry and Meghan can stay at Diana's former home during UK visits

King Charles has reportedly extended an live branch to Prince Harry after evicting him from his UK home.

According to Mail on Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be offered to stay at an apartment in Buckingham Palace when they visit the UK in the future.

Citing palace sources, the newspaper reported that they could also be offered St James's Palace, or even Princess Diana's former home at Kensington Palace, which lies empty and is currently being renovated.



The King asked the couple to move out of their current UK residence in Windsor. He issued them the order 24-hours after Harry published his tell-all memoir Spare.

The move came months before the coronation of King Charles. It is still not known whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would attend the coronation.