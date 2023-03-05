 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan can stay at Diana's former home during UK visits

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 05, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan can stay at Dianas former home during UK visits

King Charles has reportedly extended an live branch to Prince Harry after evicting him from his UK home.

According to Mail on Sunday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be offered to stay at an apartment in Buckingham Palace when they visit the UK in the future.

Citing palace sources, the newspaper reported that they could also be offered St James's Palace, or even Princess Diana's former home at Kensington Palace, which lies empty and is currently being renovated.

The King asked the couple to move out of their current UK residence in Windsor. He issued them the order 24-hours after Harry published his tell-all memoir Spare.

The move came months before the coronation of King Charles. It is still not known whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would attend the coronation.

More From Entertainment:

Fashion house Vivienne Westwood pays homage to late founder in Paris show

Fashion house Vivienne Westwood pays homage to late founder in Paris show
Prince Harry reveals why he joined the British army

Prince Harry reveals why he joined the British army

Sarah Ferguson befriends billionaire

Sarah Ferguson befriends billionaire

How a German war film disarmed Oscar voters despite woes at home

How a German war film disarmed Oscar voters despite woes at home
Justin Bieber raises eyebrows as he prefers Billie Eilish over wife in Instagram carousel post

Justin Bieber raises eyebrows as he prefers Billie Eilish over wife in Instagram carousel post

Prince Harry says some British soldiers did not ‘agree’ with war in Afghanistan

Prince Harry says some British soldiers did not ‘agree’ with war in Afghanistan
Harry won't bring up his children the same way he was brought up by King Charles

Harry won't bring up his children the same way he was brought up by King Charles

Meghan Markle 'Saved Me', says Prince Harry

Meghan Markle 'Saved Me', says Prince Harry
Prince Harry diagnosed with ADD, PTSD, anxiety and depression during latest sit-down

Prince Harry diagnosed with ADD, PTSD, anxiety and depression during latest sit-down
Nicola Peltz shares cryptic TikTok video: Fans question if 'feud' with Victoria Beckham has thawed?

Nicola Peltz shares cryptic TikTok video: Fans question if 'feud' with Victoria Beckham has thawed?
Yuta from K-pop group NCT set to star in a Japanese show

Yuta from K-pop group NCT set to star in a Japanese show
Hugh Grant admits 'losing temper' at a woman on set of 'Dungeons & Dragons'

Hugh Grant admits 'losing temper' at a woman on set of 'Dungeons & Dragons'