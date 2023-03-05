Laurence Fishburne hopes Angela Basset wins Oscar for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Laurence Fishburne will be rooting for Angela Bassett at the Oscars. The Matrix star is really happy about all the ‘accolades that have been coming’ Bassett’s way.

After being nominated for the Oscars alongside Fishburne twenty-nine years ago for What’s Love Got to Do With It, Bassett is nominated again this year for the best supporting actress Oscar for her commanding performance as Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“It’s what’s in my heart that I’d like to talk about more than what’s on my mind. I’m just really, really happy about all of the accolades that have been coming Angela’s way for this performance.”

“I was just blown away by a couple of things,” he says, recounting the experience.

“First and foremost, this is a movie with five Black women as the leads, which was incredible. And the way Angela held the space as the queen was beyond impressive. Her leadership in this movie is incredible and her generosity, also, was just so beautiful to see.”

Fishburne revealed he has watched Bassett’s work as a fan, as well as friend.

“Angela is a consummate actor. There’s nothing she can’t do,” he says, musing over her lengthy filmography.

“One of my favourites is her take on Marie Laveau in the American Horror Story series. I really loved her portrayal of that character. Ruby’s Bucket of Blood is a lot of fun too; she was really great at that. But for me, really, I’m anxious to see what she does next.”

“I’m sure there will be opportunities that come up for us to work together again,” Fishburne says. ‘Hopefully it’ll be something that we both feel passionate about and excited about, and then we’ll do it.”

Fishburne will be watching the Academy Awards on March 12 and rooting for Bassett.

“My hope is that she wins. I’m not gonna beat around the bush about it,” he says, bursting into a hearty chuckle. “I am just excited for her and happy for her. Nobody deserves it more.”