Netflix: Trending Crime thrillers to binge watch

Sunday Mar 05, 2023
Netflix crime shows that are trending right now. Check out the complete list below.
A morally straight IPS police officer and his team investigate deadly crime in their city. They go after an unsparingly notorious gang to bring it to justice but find themselves in a moral battle, gripped in a mire of corruption.
Based on a Birmingham-based gang led by their boss Tommy Shelby, this gangster family epic set in 1900s England, follows the gang's exploits set in a post-World War I political landscape.
The relentless search for a little girl connects her family with a young newspaper journalist. This new thriller series is adapted from Javier Castillo's best-selling novel.
Emmy-winner Evan Peters portrays a real-life serial killer, notorious for cannibalism. The series attempts to expose the incompetence of the Wisconsin police, and systemic racism from the eyes of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims.
Living under a false identity, a former police informant enters a drug empire but discovers its mysterious connection to his dark past. Starring Randeep Hooda, this Hindi and Punjabi dubbed, series is a spellbinding tale of spying, brotherhood, and power.
In a money-laundering quest, a financial adviser drags his family to a quiet summer resort community in the Ozarks. This Emmy-winning series is full of dark twists.
This crime thriller follows two FBI agents in their pursuit to catch serial killers by studying their damaged psyches. Mindhunter is based on true events with fictional characters.
This bold crime series chronicles the real-life rise of the infamous Colombian drug cartels in the 1980s and the relentless war of law enforcement agencies to suppress their power.
A chemistry teacher's whole life changes when he gets diagnosed with terminal cancer. His life priorities change when he partners with a high-school drop-out and together they face dangerous drug mafias.