Ali Zafar bids adieu to veteran actor Qavi Khan

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar (L) and late actor Qavi Khan. — Instagram/@ali_zafar/@qavikhan.official

Pakistani singer Ali Zafar on Monday mourned the loss of veteran actor Qavi Khan, who passed away Sunday night at the age of 80.

Heaping praise on the legendary actor for his humility and glorious career in the drama industry, Zafar said that even though he never had the honour to work with Qavi, his exemplary professionalism and humility were praised by everyone who had the privilege.

"He was an institution in himself and deserves a state funeral. May he rest in peace," wrote the singer.



Actor Qavi Khan passed away in Canada, where he was staying for his treatment, Arts Council Karachi President Muhammad Ahmad Shah confirmed late Sunday night.

“Qavi had been unwell recently,” Shah said. He prayed that may God rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The demise of the actor was regretted by many as actors and politicians offered their condolences and prayed for the deceased.