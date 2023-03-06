Gigi Hadid accepts she is a 'Nepo baby'

Super model Gigi Hadid recently acknowledged she is a ‘Nepo bay’. 'Nepotism baby' (nepo baby), refers to the children of celebrities who have successful careers owing to the influence of their families.

The term became popular in 2022 after internet user Meriem Derradji tweeted about Maude actors Apatow, daughter of director Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, being cast in Euphoria. The term has negative connotations.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Hadid admitted she comes from privilege. The model said: 'Technically, I'm a nepotism baby.’

“My parents came from very little, [but] I've always acknowledged that I come from privilege...My parents told me, just because you have parents who were successful, it doesn't mean that you shouldn't walk into the job being as nice and as hard-working as you can be."

Hadid is currently hosting Netflix series Next in Fashion (NIF) alongside Queer Eye’s Tan France, formerly hosted by France and fellow designer Alexa Chung. It follows designers from around the world as they compete for the chance to win $250,000 and launch a collection on luxury fashion store site Net-a-Porter. In 2022, Hadid launched her first solo clothing line, Guest in Residence.