 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney working on Elon Musk documentary

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney working on Elon Musk documentary
Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney working on Elon Musk documentary 

Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney is making a documentary on celebrated tech mogul Elon Musk.

Musk is the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter. The meme-loving multi-billionaire is known for being an active Twitter user and for his contentious takes on contemporary social and political issues.

Gibney on the other hand is known for his no-holds-barred documentaries. He won an Oscar for Taxi to the Dark Side and three Emmys for Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief. The documentarian is widely respected for works such as Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room, and Steve Jobs: Man in the Machine.

In 2019, he released Citizen K, about Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian billionaire expatriate Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

Speaking about the Musk documentary Gibney said: “I have been working on this film, off and on, for some time and am hugely excited about it, I am delighted by this extraordinary group who are working with me. Onward!”

“Now is the moment for a rigorous portrait of Elon Musk, who is undeniably one of the most influential figures of our time. Closer Media is thrilled to join forces with Alex Gibney, Anonymous Content, and Double Agent to take on the challenge of examining Musk and his impact on the world,” said Closer Media founder Zhang Xin.

Jigsaw Productions together with Closer Media is producing the film while Anonymous Content and Double Agent are bankrolling the project.

More From Entertainment:

Highlights from final set of Paris Fashion Week

Highlights from final set of Paris Fashion Week
Lady Gaga performance at Oscars still not confirmed

Lady Gaga performance at Oscars still not confirmed

Harry Styles hints One Direction reunion? Sends fans into frenzy with now deleted pic

Harry Styles hints One Direction reunion? Sends fans into frenzy with now deleted pic

Prince Harry would’ve been ‘murdered’ if royal family was more powerful: Margaret Atwood

Prince Harry would’ve been ‘murdered’ if royal family was more powerful: Margaret Atwood

Princess Eugenie secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Princess Eugenie secretly meets Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
King’s Coronation to be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘last occasion to visit’

King’s Coronation to be Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘last occasion to visit’
Will Smith finds Chris Rock Netflix Special an insult towards Jada Pinkett: 'Below the belt'

Will Smith finds Chris Rock Netflix Special an insult towards Jada Pinkett: 'Below the belt'
Keanu Reeves reveals he’s pushed his limits in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

Keanu Reeves reveals he’s pushed his limits in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’

King Charles’ Coronation invite doesn’t mean he ‘wants’ Prince Harry ‘there’

King Charles’ Coronation invite doesn’t mean he ‘wants’ Prince Harry ‘there’
Megyn Kelly blasts Harry, Meghan over invitation reply: 'Pathetic money-grubbing spotlight addicts'

Megyn Kelly blasts Harry, Meghan over invitation reply: 'Pathetic money-grubbing spotlight addicts'
Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry’s comments on psychedelic drugs use

Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry’s comments on psychedelic drugs use

Cher gears for new music with beau Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards: 'I'm going to England'

Cher gears for new music with beau Alexander 'A.E.' Edwards: 'I'm going to England'