 
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Haechan from K-pop group NCT faces house invasion by fans

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 07, 2023

Their agency issued a strict warning and threatened to take action
Their agency issued a strict warning and threatened to take action

K-pop boy band NCT’s company SM Entertainment issued a statement after group member Haechan’s house was invaded by fans. They mentioned how the behavior of certain fans was negatively affecting the members’ lives:

“The members have been suffering severely due to the continuation of [actions such as] visiting places related to the NCT members’ daily lives without authorization and waiting for them, following their vehicles, excessively contacting or photographing the members within the airport security zone including on-board the plane, illegally acquiring personal information and attempting to contact them indiscriminately, and spreading malicious rumors.”

They then brought up an incident where Haechan’s home was broken into last year: “In particular, at the end of November last year, there was a trespassing incident at Haechan’s residence with a so-called “sasaeng” (referring to those who invade the personal lives of celebrities). As Haechan is living with his family, not only Haechan but also his family have complained about receiving considerable psychological damage.

The trespassing “sasaeng” has been indicted by the prosecution, and although [the case] was wrapped up generously without criminal punishment according to Haechan’s wishes, it revealed the seriousness of the issue of invading the privacy of artists, and we decided to reveal this situation with the means of making a warning so that a problem such as this no longer occurs.”

More From Entertainment:

K-pop group TXT hit 100 million views on their ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ music video

K-pop group TXT hit 100 million views on their ‘Sugar Rush Ride’ music video
Nicolas Cage doesn't 'need to be in' Marvel Cinematic Universe

Nicolas Cage doesn't 'need to be in' Marvel Cinematic Universe
Jeremy Renner pictured in public for first time since snowplough accident

Jeremy Renner pictured in public for first time since snowplough accident
Priyanka Chopra on performing action stunts in ‘Citadel:’ ‘I don’t cover my scar anymore’

Priyanka Chopra on performing action stunts in ‘Citadel:’ ‘I don’t cover my scar anymore’
'65' star Adam Driver pokes holes in film's fan theory

'65' star Adam Driver pokes holes in film's fan theory

Steven Spielberg rates his 'perfect' movie

Steven Spielberg rates his 'perfect' movie
BBC presenter Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock given Barbie honour

BBC presenter Dr Maggie Aderin-Pocock given Barbie honour
Phoebe Waller-Bridge announces $120,000 fund for Fringe festival artists

Phoebe Waller-Bridge announces $120,000 fund for Fringe festival artists
'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn backs co-star amid online abuse

'Stranger Things' star Joseph Quinn backs co-star amid online abuse
K-pop group New Jeans become Levi’s Global Ambassadors

K-pop group New Jeans become Levi’s Global Ambassadors
Bruce Willis's wife shares emotional appeal to paparazzi

Bruce Willis's wife shares emotional appeal to paparazzi
Tim Robbins backs Woody Harrelson COVID rules gripe

Tim Robbins backs Woody Harrelson COVID rules gripe