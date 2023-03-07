 
Namjoon from BTS posts accidental throwback on his Instagram

The idol went on a family vacation to Spain
Namjoon from the K-pop group BTS made a subtle throwback in his recent Instagram post. He shared a series of pictures of his trip to Spain with his family.

The pictures included solo shots of him at landmarks such as the La Sagrada Familia church as well as the Guggenheim Bilbao museum. He also shared pictures of him with his family including ones with his siblings and parents.

Though a specific picture made fans more sentimental which showed Namjoon sitting at the front of a bus as he takes a selfie through the rearview mirror. According to Koreaboo, the rapper has a fondness for public transport, with multiple fans spotting him on buses in Korea.

In the group’s 2021 Season’s Greetings, Namjoon spoke about how he likes to ride buses and sit at the front because it makes him feel like he’s driving. Fans referred back to the clip after seeing his latest picture.

