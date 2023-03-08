 
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Sarah Ferguson not invited to King Charles' coronation

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Sarah Ferguson not invited to King Charles coronation

Sarah Ferguson said she hasn't yet received an invitation to the Coronation of King Charles.

She was speaking to Glamour editor Samantha Barry as part of the publicity tour for her new historical novel, A Most Intriguing Lady.

Asked whether she had managed to secure an invite for the historic event, the Duchess joked it's "TBD" - shorthand for "to be decided" or "to be determined" - whether she will end up being in attendance.

When asked whether she was planning to go, Fergie said: "The invitations haven't gone out yet. Have they?"

Her interview came a couple of days after Prime Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson said the couple has received the invitation for King Charles coronation.

Sarah Ferguson said, "I've decided the best thing about being British around a Coronation - although I've never been to one - I think we should, I should set up a tea room at the bottom of the drive with bunting and cakes."

More From Entertainment:

'Celebrities who backed Meghan and Harry disappear into background'

'Celebrities who backed Meghan and Harry disappear into background'
Women's stories stand out in Oscars race, but Hollywood lagging in gender parity

Women's stories stand out in Oscars race, but Hollywood lagging in gender parity
Royal family gears up to make first major joint appearance of 2023 next week

Royal family gears up to make first major joint appearance of 2023 next week
Sarah Ferguson sends tongues wagging with her latest remarks about Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson sends tongues wagging with her latest remarks about Prince Andrew
King Charles will never give in to Prince Harry

King Charles will never give in to Prince Harry
Drew Barrymore still fears 'being locked up' and 'losing her job again'

Drew Barrymore still fears 'being locked up' and 'losing her job again'
Namjoon from BTS posts accidental throwback on his Instagram

Namjoon from BTS posts accidental throwback on his Instagram
J-Hope from BTS reveals the time his collaboration with J. Cole made him cry

J-Hope from BTS reveals the time his collaboration with J. Cole made him cry
Sarah Ferguson says royal corgis sense late Queen’s spirit near them

Sarah Ferguson says royal corgis sense late Queen’s spirit near them
'Scream VI' directors want more Scream films 'whether they're involved or not'

'Scream VI' directors want more Scream films 'whether they're involved or not'
Arnold Schwarzenegger schools people with anti-sematic mindset: 'loser ideology'

Arnold Schwarzenegger schools people with anti-sematic mindset: 'loser ideology'
K-pop group Twice reveal new teaser for upcoming album

K-pop group Twice reveal new teaser for upcoming album