Prince William continues royal duties as Meghan Markle, Harry evicted from Frogmore Cottage

Prince of Wales, Prince William continued royal duties at Windsor Castle amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage.

Prince William awarded much-loved sports pundit, Chris Kamara, his MBE at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Later, sharing a photograph of their meeting, Prince William tweeted: "We're off to Windsor Castle where there's been an MBE, but for who @chris_kammy?"

The Prince of Wales also congratulated other recipients.

He said, “Congratulations to each and every one of today’s recipients, whose work across all areas of society is so outstanding.”

This was Prince William’s first royal activity after reports Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are being evicted from their home on the British royal family´s Windsor estate.

"We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage," a spokesperson for the US-based couple said, without providing further details.