'House of the Dragon' actor Matt Smith shares update on season 2 scripting

HBO series House of the Dragon actor Matt Smith updated on the status on the script of season 2.

Smith, 40, revealed that he just received his scripts for House of the Dragon season 2, which is a prequel to The Game of Thrones series adapted from George R.R. Martin's novel Fire & Blood.

The HBO series aired in 2022 and became a roaring success, speaking at the Middle East Film and Comic Con in Abu Dhabi, Smith shared that he just received his season 2 scripts and that they came in late.

However, it is not clear from the actor's remarks whether receiving the scripts later than expected will affect the House of the Dragon season 2 release or production.

House of the Dragon took place hundreds of years before the events of the Game of Thrones and the birth of Daenerys Targaryen.

The first House of the Dragon episode holds the record of the most-watched premiere in HBO's history, even more than the premiere of the giant's other current series, The Last of Us.