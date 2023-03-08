Steve Carell remembers filming 'The Office' finale: 'The Timing Was Right'

Steve Carell reunites with former co-stars and shares filming the "very emotional" The Office finale.

On Wednesday, March 6, Steve Carell appeared on Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey's Office Ladies podcast and spoke on the NBC show's finale.

"It was time for other characters to step to the forefront and other storylines to be pursued," Carell, 60, tells his former costars.

He continued, "I think it was the right..The timing was right, I think for everybody but simultaneously there's just a sense of joy for me that we had experienced all of this and we were getting... I was getting a chance to take a lap with everybody."

Fischer, who played Pam Beesly in the series, agreed and said, "it was."

Kinsey, who played Angela Martin, added, "It was just hitting us in waves I remember, We would laugh one minute and then be tearing up the next. But like you said, it was because we'd had such a good run, we'd had such a good time."

"Incredible," summed up Carell. "Just incredible."