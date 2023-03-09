 
Harry and Meghan's latest move sign of thaw with royal family: expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to give their children the titles of Prince and Princess indicates that their relationship with royal family is "defrosting".

It could also mean that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are willing to attend the coronation of King Charles in May.

Prince Harry also avoided targeting members of the royal family during his latest interview.

The couple announced on Wednesday that their 21-month-old daughter Lilibet - named after the late Queen Elizabeth - was christened last Friday and that they have decided to give their children the formal royal titles.

The couple also informed King Charles about their decision to give their children the titles of Prince and Princess.

“The lines of communication are improving,” said royal commentator Afua Hagan. “There has been a defrosting of royal relations - from both sides.”

She said she believed that the couple’s decision to bestow the titles on their children signified their intent to attend the Coronation.

