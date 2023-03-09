 
Thursday Mar 09 2023
Victoria Beckham pens heartwarming tribute for daughter Harper on Women’s Day

Proud mom Victoria Beckham celebrated the International Women’s Day with a heartwarming message for her daughter Harper Seven, whom she shares with her husband David Beckham.

Taking to her Instagram, the posh designer expressed her love and admiration for her 11-year-old daughter on Wednesday.

Victoria shared a series of adorable pictures of Harper and a sweet selfie showing the glowing mother-daughter duo enjoying a face mask and cosy night in together.

The former Spice Girls alum captioned the post, “Happy International Women’s Day!! Love you so much #HarperSeven xx @davidbeckham.”

Victoria posted another tribute to Harper on her Instagram Stories, as well as paid homages to her mom Jackie Adams, her sister Louise Adams and her former Spice Girls bandmates Mel B, Geri Halliwell Horner, Mel C and Emma Bunton.

The British star footballer, 47, also wished his wife Victoria, daughter Harper and other ladies of his family on International Women's Day.

David wrote, “On this International women’s day I want to celebrate the amazing women in my life who inspire me with their work ethic, loyalty, kindness and love for their families…

“I feel lucky to have them in my life x Happy international women’s day to all the incredible women around the world x today we celebrate you @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven @sandra_beckham49 @jo_jo_beckham_ @lynnebeckhambriggs1972 @jackie.adams.”

