Thursday Mar 09 2023
Cole Sprouse makes surprising revelation about his twin brother Dylan

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Cole Sprouse recently recalled about his twin brother Dylan as a “huge bully” in school on latest podcast appearance on March 8.

“Dylan specifically was a huge bully,” revealed Cole on Call Her Daddy podcast.

Cole, who is known for his role in hit Disney sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody along with his brother, shared that Dylan was a “bully” in Elementary and Middle School.

“He would beat them up! And then I became known as the twin that would come up and be like ‘I’m so sorry for my brother,’” disclosed Cole.

The actor also explained how his relationship with his brother was “similar” to that of their characters in Zack & Cody.

“I think the writers on Zack & Cody took a lot of cues from our actual personalities,” asserted Cole.

In the end, when the podcast’s host asked if Dylan would be bothered with this revelation, Cole replied, “Oh no, everyone knows that he was a bully.”

