 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Jonas Brothers tease new tour announcement: ‘It’s a new era!’

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Jonas Brothers tease new tour announcement: ‘It’s a new era!’
Jonas Brothers tease new tour announcement: ‘It’s a new era!’

The Jonas Brothers have just sat down for an interview and discussed their plans for a brand-new tour that promises a ‘new era to music’.

The conversation arose once Nick sat down with E! News for the Spotify's Stream On event that released on March 8.

There, he claimed, “We're taking the roots of what our sound is, but also going back to our roots and pulling from those ‘70s influences we grew up listening to.”

Even Joe chimed in at this point and added, “A lot of things happened obviously in the last couple of years, so we never got the time to just connect, stay in one room and work on new music.”

“To be able to do that and have that outcome that we had, we are so thrilled.”

More From Entertainment:

Oscar nominees in main categories

Oscar nominees in main categories
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes most-streamed film after 2023 Oscar nominations

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ becomes most-streamed film after 2023 Oscar nominations

Emily Ratajkowski shades ex Sebastian Bear-McClard: ‘Men are trash!’

Emily Ratajkowski shades ex Sebastian Bear-McClard: ‘Men are trash!’
Meghan, Harry go on fun outings to show 'they’re not rattled' by Frogmore eviction

Meghan, Harry go on fun outings to show 'they’re not rattled' by Frogmore eviction

Meghan Markle shares latest updates after Archie, Lilibet title change

Meghan Markle shares latest updates after Archie, Lilibet title change
2023 Oscars: Academy Awards ‘deny’ Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea to appear on telecast

2023 Oscars: Academy Awards ‘deny’ Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea to appear on telecast
Palace staff told to include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in coronation plans

Palace staff told to include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in coronation plans

'Friends' Courteney Cox on going overboard with fillers: 'It’s a domino effect'

'Friends' Courteney Cox on going overboard with fillers: 'It’s a domino effect'
Helen Mirren believes her long hair is ‘quite radical’

Helen Mirren believes her long hair is ‘quite radical’
Bruce Willis wife hits back at claims she’s using his dementia to get ‘five minutes’ of fame

Bruce Willis wife hits back at claims she’s using his dementia to get ‘five minutes’ of fame
‘You’ Tati Gabrielle hails Penn Badgley’s dissociative acting skill

‘You’ Tati Gabrielle hails Penn Badgley’s dissociative acting skill
Alec Baldwin’s lawyer reveals New Mexico bid to ‘destroy’ Rust gun

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer reveals New Mexico bid to ‘destroy’ Rust gun