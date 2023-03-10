Jonas Brothers tease new tour announcement: ‘It’s a new era!’

The Jonas Brothers have just sat down for an interview and discussed their plans for a brand-new tour that promises a ‘new era to music’.

The conversation arose once Nick sat down with E! News for the Spotify's Stream On event that released on March 8.

There, he claimed, “We're taking the roots of what our sound is, but also going back to our roots and pulling from those ‘70s influences we grew up listening to.”

Even Joe chimed in at this point and added, “A lot of things happened obviously in the last couple of years, so we never got the time to just connect, stay in one room and work on new music.”

“To be able to do that and have that outcome that we had, we are so thrilled.”