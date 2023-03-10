 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

2023 Oscars: Academy Awards ‘deny’ Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea to appear on telecast

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

2023 Oscars: Academy Awards ‘deny’ Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea to appear on telecast
2023 Oscars: Academy Awards ‘deny’ Volodymyr Zelensky’s plea to appear on telecast

The Academy Awards organisers and executives have reportedly declined Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to speak at the 2023 Oscars ceremony.

As per the Variety reported on Thursday, the comedian-turned-politician, 45, was reportedly eyeing a virtual guest appearance at this Sunday’s 95th Academy Awards ceremony but was turned down.

The 2023 Oscar awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday March 12.

According to sources, WME agent Mike Simpson allegedly “appealed to the Academy” to included Zelensky’s address in the much-anticipated telecast, but was rejected.

The report also noted that this is the second year in a row that the Ukrainian president had made an unsuccessful request to speak at the Oscars.

Since Russia’s initial invasion of Ukraine last February, Zelensky has given high-profile addresses at awards ceremonies including the 2022 Grammy Awards and the Golden Globes in January.

Most recently, Zelensky addressed the attendees of the Berlin Film Festival, where Sean Penn’s film about his leadership during the war, Superpower, was first screened.

Meanwhile, in September 2022, Zelenskyy’s team reached out to the Toronto Film Festival about the leader appearing via satellite, but they were denied.

A TIFF spokesperson said at the time that the festival “does not comment on discussions with dignitaries, government officials or international embassies.” 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle shares latest updates after Archie, Lilibet title change

Meghan Markle shares latest updates after Archie, Lilibet title change
Palace staff told to include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in coronation plans

Palace staff told to include Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in coronation plans

Bruce Willis wife hits back at claims she’s using his dementia to get ‘five minutes’ of fame

Bruce Willis wife hits back at claims she’s using his dementia to get ‘five minutes’ of fame
‘You’ Tati Gabrielle hails Penn Badgley’s dissociative acting skill

‘You’ Tati Gabrielle hails Penn Badgley’s dissociative acting skill
Alec Baldwin’s lawyer reveals New Mexico bid to ‘destroy’ Rust gun

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer reveals New Mexico bid to ‘destroy’ Rust gun
King Charles talks ‘profound loss’ of late Queen Elizabeth in emotional speech

King Charles talks ‘profound loss’ of late Queen Elizabeth in emotional speech
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny getting along very ‘well’ but are ‘taking things slow’

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny getting along very ‘well’ but are ‘taking things slow’
Oscars return - with slap jokes and hot dog fingers on menu

Oscars return - with slap jokes and hot dog fingers on menu
Chrissy Teigen shares adorable sneak peek of daughter Esti

Chrissy Teigen shares adorable sneak peek of daughter Esti
Meghan and Harry issue fresh statement on children's titles

Meghan and Harry issue fresh statement on children's titles

Celebrity status of Meghan and Harry's children to create problems for them: expert

Celebrity status of Meghan and Harry's children to create problems for them: expert

Disney reconsiders making content for others under Bob Iger

Disney reconsiders making content for others under Bob Iger